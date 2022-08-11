The Land
Home/Markets

The sparkle has returned to NSW cattle prices | Prime market update and saleyard top quotes

KB
By Karen Bailey
August 11 2022 - 2:02am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Athol Pine and Carol Abra, Quirindi, sold Speckle Park steers for 487 cents a kilogram (liveweight) at Tamworth prime cattle sale on Monday. Photo: Michelle Mawhinney, TLSAA

THE cattle market may have its mojo back after the Eastern Young Cattle Indicator finally recorded a positive trend in the past week.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
KB

Karen Bailey

Market analyst

Agricultural markets analyst and journalist for The Land newspaper. Former national cattle and lamb/sheep market analyst with Meat and Livestock Australia.

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.