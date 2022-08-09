RAIN affected yarding numbers but prices were up at Dubbo gate sale on Tuesday where boer whethers topped at $215 a head.
There were about 800 to 900 goats yarded which Joe Portelli, P.T. Lord, Dakin and Associates, Dubbo, said mainly consisted of skin on kill goats sourced mostly from the Mendooran and Mudgee areas.
Advertisement
Mr Portelli said there was about 200 more yarded than the last sale but more were expected.
"We normally yard a lot more this time of year but because of the wet weather it made it hard for people to get goats out to the sale," he said.
Mr Portelli said restocker activity was limited but prices were up.
Read more: Yalgoo topper at $28,000; 43 av $13,860
"The lightweight kill job would be $15 dearer from the previous sale and our heavy export goats were firm," he said.
Kid goats ranged in price from $12 to $45.
Australian bush goat bucks sold for $60 to $170 and bush nannies ranged from $65 to $125.
Boer nannies ranged from $80 to $135 and boer whethers sold for $80 to $215.
A line of 17 bush billies from RJ Jollisse, Dubbo, sold for $135.
Meath Partnership, Wellington, sold 38 bush billes for $150. The same vendor sold another 20 bush nannies for $90.
Seven boer billies from RJ McMullen, Manildra, sold for $155 and GD and ME Dutfield, Wellington sold 10 billies at $148.
Buyers were from Sydney, Coolah, Victoria and the Hunter Valley.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.