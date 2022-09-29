Short term livestock finance is proving to be a game changer for opportunistic producers, and during this national herd rebuild the amount of money being borrowed for the purpose has reached staggering proportions.
Since the Australia-New Zealand livestock finance provider, StockCo, kicked off in 1995, and becoming a market disruptor in the livestock short term finance space, almost a dozen new players have entered the market, offering short term finance at interest rates approaching that of a credit card.
The big advantage to livestock producers is the ability to invest in a fast-paced market.
Among those businesses to have also made their mark in recent years is Thera, which kicked off in 2017 and is establishing its brand in the non-bank finance sector.
At 33 years of age, agrifinance manager Ben Dougherty is the face of a new initiative for agricultural finance, where nimble lenders are competing for producer customers in an underserviced segment of the market.
In the past 15 months since he started working for Thera Capital Management, which offers non-bank finance to the agriculture sector, Mr Dougherty has delivered some $50 million to the tables of farming families from Far North Queensland to NSW's Northern Tablelands and he prides himself on being able to maintain a personal relationship with every client.
As such, he fields phone calls like an agent, not a banker, at all hours and days of the week to mainly talk shop - about how the crops and livestock are performing in the season, and where the market is trending. Most importantly discussing opportunities where his customers can benefit from additional capital availability in their enterprise.
Mr Dougherty sees his role as "bridging the gap between the credit world and the farm gate".
Thera is an overall farm lender, from property purchase and development, to livestock and crop facilities. He also works with clients to help prepare their farm for the next drought, by setting up a small feedlot, or increasing storage for water and grain.
"The banks aren't innovative when it comes to lending like this," he said.
The finance rate is in line with traditional pastoral house rates, and GST is retained by the producer, not the finance company.
"Our producer clients are growth oriented, with borrowed money used to bridge loans when buying the neighbour's place or developing existing property," Mr Dougherty said.
"I don't mind talking to my clients about weight gain and feed conversion or kill data and MSA grading.
"We're not a bank, but I like to describe my job as being like an old-school bank manager - relationship-based business."
West Wyalong livestock agent Paul Quade, Quade Moncrieff Livestock and Property, said the uptake from farmers for short term finance just in the past 12 to 18 months had provided opportunities at a time when buyers required flexibility.
"There are a lot of benefits with this sort of finance," he said.
"It is a lot more flexible for the producer. It's designed for guys who want to get a mob of sheep, do a job on them and spin them around without going through the rigmarole required by the banks."
Mr Quade said the new financial players like StockCo, which started the disruptive lending movement, were "much of a muchness" in terms of what they offered, but he advised clients to stick to genuine players.
"We go with who we know," he said.
Benefits of this type of lending include the ease with which producers can keep tabs on how much they owe.
"You can look at the balance at any stage," he said.
"People are time poor and they want to move quick. That can't happen if you wait for the bank manager to come around once a month and then can't because of COVID. Banks are clunky and getting worse. Their services have dropped off."
Mr Quade did note, however, that the big four were catching on, and returning to the country customer now the new lenders had shown there was interest in borrowing.
Gunnedah livestock agent Tim Walsh, Fleming and Ross Ray White, said there were a lot of financial packages now available to producers wanting to take out a loan but it wasn't always that way.
"Banks used to run a mile from rural borrowers but now most lenders are offering something similar," he said. "Ten years ago the only option for this type of finance was to go to the big pastoral houses. Debt is no problem if a producer is a prudent trader of livestock. Weather is the controller of supply and demand. But it is a wasted opportunity without flexible finance."
