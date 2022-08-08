The Land
Group permit allows bees to rise above floodwaters

August 8 2022 - 6:00am
To protect hives, NSW DPI has issued a special permit to allow flood-affected beekeepers to move them to higher ground. Photo: Shutterstock

A special group permit issued by the NSW Department of Primary Industries (NSW DPI) will allow beekeepers in flood warning areas across the state to move hives to higher ground.

