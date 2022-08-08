Poll Hereford bulls sold to $28,000 and averaged $13,860 for 43 lots at the 61st Yalgoo Genetics sale, Walcha.
Stud co-principal Jock Nivison said prior to the sale that it was the job of Yalgoo to increase the profit of their client's beef business.
"We're here to make you money, not cost you money," Mr Nivison said.
Monday's sale result exceeds last year's high of $24,000, where 42 bulls sold on the day averaging $12,365.
Grant Daniels Long, Dalby, Queensland stud stock agent, Mark Duthie acted on behalf of WRL Herefords principal, Wes Lowien, Dalby, to buy Yalgoo Render R118, a 22-month -old son of the imported New Zealand sire, Kanui Techno 3062.
Render R118 weighed 861 kilograms, and Yalgoo co-principal Jock Nivison described it as a powerful type "that ticks a lot of boxes".
Mr Duthie said he and Mr Lowien had inspected the bull in early July and knew it was the one for stud duties in the WRL Herefords herd.
Render R118's estimated breeding values (EBVs) were highly rated, with it falling within the top 30 per cent of the breed in 18 traits or indexes. It is in the top 10pc for 200-, 400-, and 600-day growth, milk, scrotal circumference, rib, rump and intramuscular fat (IMF).
Mr Lowien said when he inspected the Yalgoo draft, the boul he bought "stood out in the mob".
"He had high growth figures for fertility and calving ease, had enough muscle and good colour and skin," he said. "I've been looking to use a Techno son, every stud I've seen use Techno has really bred well with him."
The second top price at $26,000 was paid for a son Yalgoo Picador P025, Yalgoo Quartz R0132, that weighed 816kg at 21.5 months old and was bought online by Sam Broinowski, Vielun Pastoral Company, Mudgee, who said Quartz R0132 had the visual carcase and carcass data he sought.
He said VPC needed a sire to complement the sire, Injemira Robert Redford, which he bought last year for the record price of $160,000.
"Quartz has heavy levels of carcase and good calving ability, something we want to produce," he said.
"We want to buy bulls that have inter-generational balance," he said.
Quartz was in the top 10pc for EBV traits for 200-, 400- and 600-day growth and red beef yield. Its eye muscle area (EMA) was +6.8, and its carcase weight (Cwt) EBV was +72.
Volume, repeat buyers also kept a strong base in the sale. Winterather, Proprietary Limited, Bonnyrigg, Quirindi bought four bulls to $20,000, averaging $14,000, while Romani Pastoral Company, Windy Station, Pine Ridge, near Quirindi, bought eight bulls to $20,000 averaging $11,375.
Wirrimbi Pastoral Company, Camara, Hernani, bought two bulls for $14,000 and $10,000. The Brook Family, Adria Downs, Birdsville, Qld, bought three bulls averaging $6000.
New England district buyers were influential: Fassifern PArtnership, Wollomombi paid $20,000 for a Yalgoo Pioneer P007 son, J Lockyer and K Kinny, Ferndell Walcha bought a Yalgoo bull for $10,000 and an Ivy Bank bull for $6000. Europambela Grazing paid $18,000 for a son of the imported US genetics provided by Endure 173D, while Nerstane Pastoral Company, Woolbrook, paid $18,000 for another son of Yalgoo Pioneer P007.
The selling agents were Elders, with Paul Dooley, the auctioneer. AuctionsPlus provided the online interface.
