Cowra Poll Dorset Youth Day guides future breeders

AB
By Alexandra Bernard
August 10 2022 - 8:00am
The Emma Clark Memorial Trophy for champion herdsman was awarded to Laura Price, St Raphael's Catholic School, Cowra.

ABOUT 150 students attended the Central West NSW Poll Dorset Youth Day at Cowra on August 4 and learnt everything from sheep nutrition to tips for starting their own stud.

