ABOUT 150 students attended the Central West NSW Poll Dorset Youth Day at Cowra on August 4 and learnt everything from sheep nutrition to tips for starting their own stud.
Central West Poll Dorset secretary Ruth Klingner said it was a successful day with a strong turnout of students coming from towns including Cowra, Gunnedah, Canowindra, Young and Orange.
Ms Klingner said the event was a good opportunity for those looking to become Poll Dorset breeders but also to educate students on all areas of farming and the lamb industry.
"We try and cover topics if you're interested in starting a stud, if you're interested in becoming involved in the lamb industry in any particular way and even down to the chop junior judging so even just awareness of lamb as a meat," she said.
"Some of those students might only end up becoming consumers and that might be the only contact they have with it so we try and give them a broad range of ideas and topics that are relevant to wherever they might fit in the future and expose them to agriculture in general."
Speakers from all elements of the industry gave students information and demonstrations for a hands-on day, which Ms Klingner said was important to get students out and having a go rather than just being in a classroom.
"That's why we get such good feedback from teachers," she said.
Phil Balcombe, Cranbrook Poll Dorsets, Canowindra, gave students a pregnancy scanning demonstration and Greg Hamilton, Windradyne Poll Dorsets, Canowindra, demonstrated how a lamb carcase is broken down.
Isabele Roberts, Ridgehaven Poll Dorsets, told students about the importance of performance testing and spoke on sheep selection and tips for junior judging.
Ms Roberts also gave a talk on how to start your own stud, alongside 17-year-old Elliott Bangert, who had started his own and Brooke Cowan from Gunnedah High School talking about her school's own Poll Dorset Stud, Gunndemar.
Wendy Gill, Achieve Ag Consultancy, spoke about sheep nutrition and Central Tablelands LLS district vet Evie Duggan, Cowra, gave students a run down on sheep health, focusing on vaccinations and drenching.
Charles Laverty, farm safety advisor for NSW Farmers, spoke on farm safety, and KMWL agents taught students about lamb market suitability.
Due to COVID-19 cancellations in 2021, the event this year was held in addition to the Southern NSW Poll Dorset Youth Day in Finley on August 5 which had 60 participants. The youth day will return to alternating years with Finley next year.
Students and keen sheep enthusiasts tested their eye for stock in junior judging and chop junior judging competitions.
The Emma Clarke Memorial Trophy, in memory of the young Poll Dorset Breeder who tragically died in a car accident in 2016, was awarded to the highest point scorer across the junior judging, chop judging and their participation.
Students were also judged on their participation and interest throughout the day and several encouragement awards were given out.
Beginner first: Angus Lee, The Riverina Anglican College (TRAC), Wagga Wagga. Second: Thomas Haycock, Yeoval. Third: Bryce Marshall, TRAC.
Intermediate first: Samuel Klingner, Forbes High School. Second: Georgia Norman, Gunnedah High School. Third: Thomas Garner, Gunnedah High School.
CHOP JUNIOR JUDGING
Beginner first: Peter Jones, Canowindra High School. Second: Raph Caddyb, Canowindra High School. Third: Samuel Bullock, Canowindra High School.
Intermediate first: Laura Price, St Raphael's. Second: Philip Klingner, Forbes High School. Third: Makayla Murphy, Young High School.
SPECIAL AWARDS
Emma Clarke Memorial Trophy: Laura Price, St Raphael's.
Encouragement awards: Kaiya Blackmore, Poppy Starr, St Raphael's, Stephanie Dresser, Cowra High School, and Karly Woods, St Raphael's.
Champion school: St Raphael's Catholic School, Cowra.
At the Finley event Erin Chesworth from Finley High School was awarded the Ian Gray Trophy for top stockman.
Sam Williams from La-Mar Poll Dorset stud, Culcairn, was awarded as the overall junior judging champion. He will be the associate judge at the Australasian Dorset Show, Bendigo, Vic, from August 26 to 28.
Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.
