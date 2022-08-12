The Land
Home/Beef

Nick Hovey, Coota Park, and Lauren Vest's advice for working with dogs and cattle

AB
By Alexandra Bernard
August 12 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Hovey, Coota Park, Woodstock, Lauren Vest, Canberra Working Dogs, and dogs Everest and Bill. They both say it is important to buy dogs from someone who is using the dogs in a similar way to how you want to use them and treat them on your property.

WORKING dogs aren't just for sheep with benefits for using them with cattle too.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AB

Alexandra Bernard

Journalist

Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.