This is an excellent opportunity for local landholders to learn more about the disease; see the list below. The workshops are free of charge. Landholders are encouraged to jump online and register for the event as soon as possible. Registration for the free workshops is critical and can be done online at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/emergency-animal-disease-workshop-tamworth-tickets-394926946127?aff=odcleoeventsincollection&keep_tld=1