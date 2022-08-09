The Land
Local Land Services disease information workshops

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
Updated August 9 2022 - 6:53am, first published 4:55am
A series of free workshops are being planned across the state to work with landholders to raise awareness, prevention, and surveillance of emergency animal diseases like foot and mouth disease (FMD) and lumpy skin disease (LSD).

Simon Chamberlain

