A series of free workshops are being planned across the state to work with landholders to raise awareness, prevention, and surveillance of emergency animal diseases like foot and mouth disease (FMD) and lumpy skin disease (LSD).
Local Land Services is preparing to hold a workshop at Tamworth on Tuesday, 23 August at the Agricultural Institute, Calala, to give local farmers the tools they need to identify and prevent FMD and LSD should it reach Australian shores.
The LLS workshops provide an opportunity to learn more about the current status of FMD and lumpy skin disease and will provide information on how to:
This is an excellent opportunity for local landholders to learn more about the disease; see the list below. The workshops are free of charge. Landholders are encouraged to jump online and register for the event as soon as possible. Registration for the free workshops is critical and can be done online at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/emergency-animal-disease-workshop-tamworth-tickets-394926946127?aff=odcleoeventsincollection&keep_tld=1
In Western NSW:
Broken Hill - 4pm, Wednesday 10 August - Broken Hill Sturt Club.
Ivanhoe - 4pm, Wednesday 17 August - Ivanhoe RSL.
North West NSW:
Tamworth - 11am, Tuesday 23 August - Tamworth Agricultural Institute.
Moree - 11am, Thursday 25 August - Moree Services Club.
Northern Tablelands:
Armidale - 9am, Wednesday 24 August - Armidale Golf Club.
Inverell - 2pm, Wednesday 31 August - Inverell RSM Club.
Murray:
Holbrook - 10am, Thursday 18 August - Holbrook Returned Serviceman's Club.
Moulamein - 10am, Thursday 18 August - Moulamein Bowling Club.
Jerilderie - 2pm, Wednesday 24 August - Jerilderie Sports Club.
Riverina:
Wagga - 10:30am, Tuesday 16 August - Wagga RSL Club.
Gundagai - 10:30am, Thursday 18 August - Gundagai RSL Club.
Griffith - 4pm, Thursday 25 August - Griffith Exies Club.
South East NSW:
Cooma - 10am, Thursday 25 August - The Alpine Hotel.
Goulburn - 9am, Thursday 1 September - Grace-Millsom Centre.
Yass - 10am, Monday 5 September - Yass Soldiers Club.
Central West NSW:
Forbes - 11am, Wednesday 10 August - Forbes RSL.
Central Tablelands:
Blayney - 4:30pm, Wednesday 10 August - Blayney Community Centre.
North Coast:
Grafton - 1pm and 6pm, Wednesday 10 August - South Grafton Ex-Servicemens Club.
Dorrigo - 1pm and 6pm, Thursday 11 August - Dorrigo Showgrounds Luncheon Pavilion.
Bellingen - 1pm, Friday 12 August - Bellingen Golf Club.
Kempsey - 5pm, Monday 15 August - Kempsey RSL.
Murwillumbah - 5pm, Monday 15 August - Murwillumbah Services Club.
Wauchope - 5pm, Wednesday 17 August - Wauchope Country Club.
Macksville - 5pm, Thursday 18 August - Macksville Ex-Services Club.
Hunter:
Gloucester - 10:30am, Thursday 11 August - Gloucester Golf Club.
Broke - 3:30pm, Saturday 13 August - Broke Hall.
Tocal - 10am, Wednesday 24 August - Tocal College Hall.
Singleton - 5pm, Wednesday 24 August - Club Singleton.
Denman - 10am, Friday 26 August - Denman RSL.
Nabiac - 10:30am (approximately), Saturday 27 August - Nabiac Cattle Sale.
Bunyah - 2pm, Saturday 27 August - Bunyah Hall.
Scone - 10am, Friday 2 September - Scone Bowling Club.
Casino (venue, date, time to be confirmed)
Goonellabah (venue, date, time to be confirmed)
