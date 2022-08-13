The Land

Long sowing season for Tottenham grower

Denis Howard
By Denis Howard
August 13 2022 - 2:00am
Tottenham broadacre farmer Jason Fulton has had a good result from sowing 380ha of monola (variety H421TT) at Orange Plains.

Sowing began very early for third-generation broadacre cropper Jason Fulton - a task which was only completed late last month.

Denis Howard

Denis Howard

Senior Journalist, The Land

