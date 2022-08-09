NSW beekeepers are being enlisted to investigate hives for varroa mite due to a shortage of skilled biosecurity officers.
Beekeepers have told The Land they are being asked to check their counterparts hives due to the "inexperience'" DPI officers.
Advertisement
"Friends are inspecting their friends and competitor's are doing the same," a beekeeper said, who did not want to be named.
"How can a friend tell another friend they potentially have to destroy their hives due to varroa mite.
"Then there is the issue of biosecurity other beekeepers coming to check hives who could have the mite themselves."
More reading: No eID exemptions, not even rangeland goats
Agriculture Minister Dugald Saunders confirmed beekeepers were assisting with inspections.
"The beekeepers themselves are the professionals, they know what they are looking for," Mr Saunders said.
"When someone goes to inspect, you want someone who knows what they are looking for."
Mr Saunders said no one was being forced to inspect hives and people were volunteering to be part of the team that looked for varroa mite due to their expertise.
"If people are putting up their hand that's the industry deciding that this guy or girl should be part of it because they've had 20 years experience," Mr Saunders said.
"That's the person you want on the ground.
"They don't say we are going to burn your hives, they say this could be varroa mite...and they will have to send away for testing."
Meanwhile beekeepers in flood warning areas across the state will be allowed to move their hives to higher ground under a special group permit issued by the NSW Department of Primary Industries.
NSW chief plant protection officer Dr Satendra Kumar said the permits come with a strict set of conditions to underpin NSW DPI's efforts to eradicate varroa mite.
Dr Kumar said honeybees and hives must not be transported through another emergency zone.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.