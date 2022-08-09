The Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Te Mania's full clearance

Kate Loudon
By Kate Loudon
Updated August 9 2022 - 10:16am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Top priced bull: $65,000 Te Mania Reno R891 with James, Hamish, and Amanda McFarlane, Te Mania, Chris Clemson, Clemson Hiscox and Co, Walgett, Paul Dooley, Tamworth, and purchasers Jack Mackenzie and Joel Muddle, Mackas, Gloucester, with agent Rodney McDonald, Bowe and Lidbury, Maitland. Photo: Kate Loudon

FULL CLEARANCE was achieved at the Te Mania Angus Northern Spring Bull sale held on Tuesday with bulls selling throughout New South Wales, Queensland, Victoria, and South Australia.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate Loudon

Kate Loudon

Livestock Writer

More from Newsletter Feed
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.