FULL CLEARANCE was achieved at the Te Mania Angus Northern Spring Bull sale held on Tuesday with bulls selling throughout New South Wales, Queensland, Victoria, and South Australia.
In the breakdown, 114 of 144 bulls sold to a top of $65,000 for Te Mania Reno R891 which was purchased by Mackas Pastoral, Salt Ash. The sale averaged $24,394 which was an increase of about 6000 compared to the previous years sale average which was $18,327.
The top price was also significantly higher with last years top being $52,000.
First time buyers from Te Mania, Mackas Pastoral, Salt Ash, had their sights set on 22-month-old Te Mania Reno R891 and were thrilled when the hammer was knocked down to them for the top price of $65,000.
The Te Mania Mojo M886 son was in the top 5 per cent for intramuscular fat (IMF) and the top 10 pc for selection index $GS, and top 15 pc for calving ease. Weighing 935 kilograms, he was the second heaviest bull in the draft.
Mackas Stud Manger Jack Mackenzie said Reno R891 fit the criteria and knew he wanted to take him home.
"Our main three criteria are pedigree, phenotype, and performance.
"Pedigree for generations, and performance is paramount for us...his Dam is still active in Te Mania's herd 13 years down the track so that is longevity at its best for us.
Mr Mackenzie said Reno R891 had four of Te Manias key high performing cow families which were Dandaloo, Lowman, Barunya, and Jeda.
"He is phenotypically what we love and is well balanced, has great length, exceptional structure, is clean fronted, has tremendous thickness, and his depth in the side, as well as really soft skin.
"His data set is exceptional for our program too, being moderate birthweight with exceptional growth and carcase data having a good eye muscle area (EMA) and exceptional IMF.
"It is hard to find future sires that suit our three criteria and when we saw him, he just ticked all our boxes and we really wanted to show our customers that we can buy the best to give them the best.
Mr Mackenzie said he was chasing the maternal strength that Reno R891 had and said he would be a perfect match for the Texas Iceman R725 he had on the ground.
Also in the sale were two flush siblings to Reno R891, Te Mania Remain R816 which sold for $30,000 to Minna Murra Pastoral Co, Coolah, and Te Mania Richeir R1122 purchased by JM and SR Dixon, Coonamble, for $20,000.
The second top priced bull was Te Mania Rainmaker R209, purchased by Alpine Angus, Porepunkah, Vic. Rainmaker was the heaviest bull in the sale weighing a massive 945kg at 24-months.
Sired by Te Mania Pike P421, Rainmaker was in the top 5pc for gestation length, 400, 600, and 750 day weights, milk, EMA, IMF, and the $GH index.
Mr Roger Henwood, Winton, Qld, was the main volume buyer in the sale securing a total of 16 bulls. His draft topped at $22,000 twice for Te Mania Reinhart R781 and Te Mania Roche R1349, and averaged $18,750.
Online activity was strong with 33 bulls being purchased between 11 different bidders. 93 of the bulls sold had bids from AuctionsPlus which demonstrated how strong the market was on the sale grounds.
Bulls purchased through AuctionsPlus topped at $34,000 for Te Mania Redrupp, purchased by G Hayes, Glen Innis, and averaged $22,970.
Principal Hamish McFarlane said he was really impressed with the presentation of the cattle and how they behaved during the sale.
"It gives us that extra bit of confidence and feeling to go back and do it again and bring consistent drafts that the industry is looking for," Mr McFarlane said.
"We had new clients too like the Macka's, we had never sold to them before.
"It was really pleasing that a lot of our solid, loyal, and existing clients who have been with us for a long time were still there supporting all the way through to the end," he said.
A common trend throughout the sale was the number of bulls sired by Te Mania bulls. In total, 105 of the 114 offered were by homebred bulls which was something Mr McFarlane said was working very well.
"Over the years we are using a lot more of our homebred sires and the reason for that is we have a bit more confidence in those sires," he said.
"Not to say that we aren't on the look out for an outside sire, we are, but they have to meet certain criteria and we find that our own home bred sires are performing really well.
"Clients are wanting a Te Mania brand to market their own cattle and it seems to work really well.
"In some cases there are three to four generations on both sides that are all Te Mania bloodlines and that is really powerful for us and powerful for them so they can say they are pure Te Mania blood," Mr McFarlane said
Auctioneer Paul Dooley, Tamworth, said this years sale draft were the best lineup of bulls he had seen in his 12 years of selling for Te Mania.
"They are the best I have seen both phenotypically and genetically and there were bulls to cater for everyone," Mr Dooley said.
The sale was conducted by Clemson and Hiscox, Walgett, with guest auctioneer Paul Dooley, and was interfaced with AuctionsPlus.
