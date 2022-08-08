In February this year, Kevin and Linda Hancock lost their business and livelihood when some of the worst flooding in modern Australian history swept through the Northern Rivers district of NSW.
The fast food business they were operating from a shop in Lismore, Skimmo's Takeaway was swamped by floodwaters and all the couple could do was watch on in disbelief.
Six months later they were walking on air when their young heifer, North Coast Linnie was named the junior champion heifer in the Brahman ring at the Royal Queensland Show.
"We still can't believe it," Kevin Hancock said. "This is our first time here, we haven't seen any of this before."
They had purchased 16 stud stock from Jomanda Brahmans at Grafton two years ago to run on their 8ha block of land at Casino as a hobby, not thinking of going any further with their cattle until a chance comment was made by Brahman dealer Colin Chevally, who they bought some chooks from.
"He said, you've got good calves, so we put them with Matt and Mikaela Black, M and M Fitting Services, and here we are," Mr Hancock said.
Linnie has also won broad ribbons at Tenterfield and Toogoolawah this year, and their only other entry, North Coast Tony won his junior bull class.
"We don't even own a tractor, that's how small we are," Mr Hancock added. "The shop didn't cost me as much to run but if you love the land, this is good.
"Being small means we can be more personable with our cattle.
"Linny's mum butts you for a pat when we're out walking in her paddock."
The shop the Hancocks were leasing in Lismore is slated for demolition but the couple say they are content with what they have now.
"Yes, we've gone from the lows to the highs in the last few months," Ms Hancock said. "But we're cup half full people. At least our home was dry."
They've been out volunteering around town, with cleaning and painting work.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
