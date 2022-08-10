The Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Woonallee Simmentals top at $45,000, average $16,420.

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
August 10 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A commercial herd of 500 Angus and Angus-cross cows at Gulgong is the new home of the $45,000 top-priced Woonallee Simmental bull at Tamworth on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simon Chamberlain

Simon Chamberlain

Journalist

More from Newsletter Feed
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.