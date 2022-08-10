Lambs later and lighter | Market Murmurs

THE lamb market bounced more than 100 cents a kilogram (carcase weight) in the past week, signalling the end of weeks of cheaper pricing.
Much of the price boost is still for old season lambs which remain dominant in the saleyards.
New season lambs should be starting to hit the market by now, however, some agents are estimating this year's run could be as much as a month later than normal.
NSW trade lambs averaged 735c/kg early this week and, although that's still well below trading at the same time last year, it's up 112c/kg on the same time a week ago.
Light lambs have also offered value to buyers, averaging 593c/kg, while restocker lambs picked up in value to settle at about 660c/kg.
Riverina Livestock Agents principal James Tierney, Wagga Wagga, said while the supply of new season lambs was later than normal, he expected the numbers would start to pick up during the next few weeks.
"We have drawn for 58,000 lambs at Wagga Wagga on Thursday and that's up there for bigger yardings at this time of year," he said.
Mr Tierney said the weather, being wet and cold, had restricted the number of suckers being ready for the market.
"There's probably not as many of our local lamb producers that are lambing quite as early as they used to and that's also affected the numbers so far this season," Mr Tierney said.
Paull and Scollard/Nutrien agent Richard Wynne, Corowa, said he didn't expect big numbers of sucker lambs until September.
"We need some sunshine for the lambs to grow," he said.
Mr Wynne said the weights for new season lambs would also be lighter as the figures didn't stack up to grain finish suckers.
"I suspect many people will sell their grain this year and finish their lambs at lighter weights on pastures," he said.
This could mean much tighter supplies for heavy export lambs later in the year.
Agricultural markets analyst and journalist for The Land newspaper. Former national cattle and lamb/sheep market analyst with Meat and Livestock Australia.
