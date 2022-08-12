The Land
Australian Potash seeks to raise $7.68 million via share purchase plan

August 12 2022 - 4:00am
Australian Potash is seeking to raise at least $7.68 million via a share purchase plan. Photo: Shutterstock/Criniger kolio

Australian Potash (ASX code APC) has been a terrible investment for the Punter over the past 18 months. Nevertheless, he has decided to buy more.

