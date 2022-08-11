The Land

AWI-sponsored shearing schools attracting young people

August 11 2022 - 1:00am
Boorowa-based shearing contractor Howard Horne says "these schools save the industry a lot of money and it is good to see AWI putting back into the industry".
After attending the shearing school at Boorowa, Zac Gerstenburg from Yass thought it could be a good career for him.

It is very important to have these shearing schools, but I would also like to see the trainees stay with the contractors who have put time and money into them, just like an apprentice scheme

- Howard Horne, Boorowa-based shearing contractor

Attracting and retaining young people in the wool harvesting industry is a critical process and one which wool growers and the industry peak body Australian Wool Innovation (AWI) are seriously addressing.

