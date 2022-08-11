It is very important to have these shearing schools, but I would also like to see the trainees stay with the contractors who have put time and money into them, just like an apprentice scheme- Howard Horne, Boorowa-based shearing contractor
Advertisement
Attracting and retaining young people in the wool harvesting industry is a critical process and one which wool growers and the industry peak body Australian Wool Innovation (AWI) are seriously addressing.
AWI-sponsored shearing schools, where tyros are shown the skills to correctly and easily shear sheep and also prepare the fleece for sale have been run across the country for some time, and the latest one at Boorowa has attracted eight people.
They had the benefit of 90 years combined experience from AWI shearer trainers Ian Elkin and Richard Leahy, along with advice of correct skirting and presentation of fleeces from Kellie Armour.
Also on hand in the shearing shed at Boorowa was local contractor Howard Horne, who had some of his team to assist during the week.
Mr Horne is a keen supporter of the shearing schools, recognising the skills learnt while attending them can be more easily picked up than through being shown during a busy shearing run.
He further said there is a lot of competition among shearing contractors for skilled learners and he is disappointed when he has taken on a learner and after they have enough experience to shear well and often, they are taken by another contractor.
"It is very important to have these shearing schools, but I would also like to see the trainees stay with the contractors who have put time and money into them, just like an apprentice scheme," Mr Horne said.
"While they are learning, I have shearers in my team who can shear big numbers to cover them."
Once the learner shearers get into their stride, Mr Horne said the potential to earn a good income is enormous.
"Long term it is a good career for young people," he said. "And the best way to get a start is through these AWI schools."
During the week-long school, the shearer trainees take each learner in turn through the little steps of taking the wool from the sheep.
They each take the top knot of a couple, crutching the sheep without cutting the hamstring, before learning the take the belly wool and ultimately the whole fleece.
"These schools save the industry a lot of money and it is good to see AWI putting back into the industry," Mr Horne said. "I try to keep a stand or two for trainees in my team - it is very important to have them coming along."
One point Mr Horne did wish to highlight was the lack of suitable amenities in many sheds.
"Sheds and amenities, especially separate toilets need to be upgraded," he said. "There is a lot of doom and gloom in the industry about the lack of shearers, and we have to do all we can to attract and keep the young people."
This was the first school Zac Gerstenburg from Yass had attended and shearing might definitely be an interesting career for him.
"I've learnt how to hold the sheep and take pressure off my body," he said.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.