THERE was a considerably smaller yarding of 668 at Northern Victoria Livestock Exchange Wodonga on Thursday but despite the low numbers agents said prices were up. Steers topped at $2400 a head.
Craig Schubert, Schubert Boers, said the market was "surprisingly solid".
"We've certainly seen the market rebound in the past fortnight," he said.
"We didn't have a couple of the bigger feedlots operating but the market was solid considering and our vendors were very happy with the result."
Mr Schubert said it was a small typical winter yarding but the smaller numbers kept prices high.
"The quality was strong on small numbers," he said.
Moving into spring Mr Schubert said people are now holding back their cattle with the season looking strong.
The yarding consisted mainly of weaner steers. Lighter weaner steers weighing less than 300kg sold for $960 to $2010 while heavier steers sold for $1600 to $2400 and most made above $2000.
A total of 187 heifers were yarded with lighter weaner heifers under 300kg sold for $960 to $1770 and heavier weaner heifers made $1740 to $2000.
Cows with calves made from $1560 to $3900.
Bill Weidner from Bungowannah Park, Bungowannah, sold numerous lines of cattle earlier than he normally would have due to the recent wet weather with very little dry space on his property.
In the steers these included five Red Angus steers, 511kg, for $2400. The same vendor sold another 42 Angus steers, 407kg, for $2290, as well as 14 Speckle Park steers, 398kg, for $2150 and five Shorthorn steers, 418kg, for $2210.
A line of 11 Angus steers, 328kg, from N Kirley, Dedorang, sold for $1980 and M Draper, Castle Creek, sold eight Angus steers, 299kg, for $1870.
M and S Trewin, Bungil, sold 50 Hereford steers with Wirruna and Yavenvale blood, 327kg, for $1940. The same vendor sold another 46 Hereford steers, 292kg, for $1800.
In the heifers Bungowannah Park sold 11 Angus heifers, 400kg, for $2000 and another 24 Angus heifers, 333kg, for $1790.
A line of 14 Angus heifers with Fernhill blood, 329kg, from LC and N Boyes, Leneva, sold for $1770 and Casagrande Pty Ltd, Ovens, sold seven Angus heifers, 359kg, for $1870.
A and M Wapling, Bruarong, sold a single Hereford heifer, 300kg, for $1510 and SAMSG Family Trust, Colac Colac, sold eight, nine to 10 month, Limousin/Charolais heifers, 238kg, for $1400.
A small number of cows with calves were also penned including five Charolais cows with calves from Gleningle, Talgarno, sold for $2900.
A line of 12 pregnancy-tested-in-calf Angus cows with calves from H and E Woodfall, Benambra, sold for $3900. The same vendor sold another 12 PTIC Angus cows with calves for $3475.
The sale was conducted by Schubert Boers, Corcoran Parker, Brian Unthank Rural and Rodwells.
Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.
