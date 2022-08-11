The Land
Smaller yarding but higher prices at NVLX Wodonga

AB
By Alexandra Bernard
August 11 2022
Bill Weidner from Bungowannah Park, Bungowannah, sold numerous lines due to the wet weather, including these 24 Angus heifers, 333kg, for $1790 at Wodonga on Thursday.

THERE was a considerably smaller yarding of 668 at Northern Victoria Livestock Exchange Wodonga on Thursday but despite the low numbers agents said prices were up. Steers topped at $2400 a head.

AB

Alexandra Bernard

Journalist

Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.

