Grafton yarded only 457 head of store cattle on Thursday but restockers and punters hopeful of good buying were met with a steep rise in bids as confidence returned with a vengeance.
Steers, half the yarding, averaged 553.9 cents a kilogram, up from 492.2 last months, a rise of 61.7c bringing it to within 4c of the June average.
Heifers, 146 head, averaged 553.5c/kg, up from 403.6 in July, a whopping difference of 149.9c/kg placing them 50c/kg higher than June.
The top price for steers reached 830c/kg for Angus from Robyn McPherson, Southampton via Grafton, 120kg, going to Phil Ensby, Lawrence on the lower river, where spring growth is clearly evident.
Evidence of a new season is also coming to the paddocks at the top of the range, with reports of resprouting clover and clients ordering more mouths to take advantage of what comes, even if the full flush of spring comes late.
The commission buyer predicting that forecast ios Kevin Flack, Casino Livestock Enterprises, who sent a load up the escarpment including black baldy steers, 215kg for 584.2 or $1256.03.
"I was happy with my buying today," he said. "It was dearer here, in line with Kempsey and Dubbo. I think the confidence in the market comes from the fact we are closer to spring; there's a bit of hope at the end of the tunnel. Although live export is an unknown and I thought the Brahman cattle were cheaper because of that."
Best Droughtmaster steers from Peter and Glenda Ballard, Upper Copmanhurst, made to 620.2c/kg for 215kg or $1436.80 Their bigger brothers, 276.7kg, made $1594.15 at 576.2c/kg. Both lots went to repeat buyers PK Rural, Grafton.
Heifers sold to the top price of 720.2c/kg for weaned Angus on pellets, 170kg or 828.23 going to the tablelands along with Charolais/Limousin or 690.2c/kg, 130kg, or 897.26.
Ultrablack Brangus heifers from the Simkus family, Ramornie, made 520c/kg for 321kg or $1699.84. Their lighter sisters 237kg made 534.2c/kg or $1266.05.
There was plenty of competition for back paddock heifers with brindle cross 210kg selling for 432.2c/kg or 907.62 going to Eliezer Robinson, Coramba, who has been buying up right through the dead of winter and feeding them on hay in anticipation of a most marvelous spring.
Heifers pregnancy tested in calf sold live weight went to $1800 for blue tagged cross breds, 520kg.
Cows averaged 313.4c/kg or $1500.55, and reached a top of $2182.53 for Angus cows wearing red tail tags from the Mulhearn family, Lowanna, 328.2c/kg for 665kg.
Brahman cross cows, empty, sold to the processors for 330.2c/kg or $1601.47.
New face in the livestock industry, Brandan Statham, Nana Glen, bought Angus cross cows on their first calves to $2120 and another pen from their mob for $1100. "They'll be worth more at the end of the year," he said.
