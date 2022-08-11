David and Anna Cobcroft, Paraweena Highlands Cattle Co, Willow Tree, and Marengo Pastoral Company, Hernani bought Eaglehawk Trapper R106 for an artificial breeding program in heifers that aims to change the direction of the female herd. This 848-kilogram heifer bull has estimated breeding values (EBV) for low birth weight and calving ease in the top 10 per cent of the breed, as well as above average weight EBV.

