Eaglehawk Angus averages $20,549 with $50,000 sale top

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
Updated August 11 2022 - 10:50am, first published 10:00am
A 23-month-old son of USA 18270980 Paintrock Trapper has sold for $50,000, topping the Eaglehawk Angus sale near Glen Innes, where 83 bulls created a stud record average price of $20,549.

