IN what is the largest single vendor offering of Angus bulls in Australia, Booroomooka Angus at Bingara has sold all its 241 bulls and eclipsed its previous stud-best sale average by $4659.
The Munro family achieved a sale high of $55,000 and an impressive average of $21,921 across the catalogue of 241 bulls to return a $5,283,000 sale gross during today's sale.
In the breakdown, 213 two-year-old R-drop bulls topped at $55,000 and averaged $22,737, while 28 yearling S-drop bulls reached $32,000 and averaged $15,714.
The lead bull into the sale ring set the pace of the sale as he sold for $55,000 to Bill and Margie, Brad and Ashlee Doak of Boxmore Angus, Bundarra.
Booroomooka Real Impact R171, a son of Rennylea L519, was the sale-topper which weighed 884 kilograms and boasted low gestation length (-9.1) and high growth rates with his 200-, 400- and 600-day weights all ranked within the top five per cent of the breeds.
The Doak family run a stud of 50 Angus cows alongside their nearly 10,000 head of commercial breeders, and sell about 70 registered and commercial bulls a year through paddock sales.
Real Impact R171 will be naturally joined to the stud females and specially selected commercial cows, with Bill Doak saying he was a "standout bull int he draft".
"He has very good structure and phenotype... performance in all indexes," Mr Doak said.
"Brad liked his high-growth and IMF [intramuscular fat]... he was a very quiet bull, and we want to breed quiet cattle."
Real Impact R171 had a +3.4 IMF figure which ranked him in the top 10pc of the breed, where he also sat for carcase weight (+84), rib fat (+2.3), docility (+25), mature cow weight (+137), milk (+23) and days to calving (-8.2), as well as for his selection indexes.
Booroomooka Redbank R225, by Rennylea L519, sold for the second-top money of $52,000 to a purchased by Tayho Pty Ltd, Ben Lomond, buyer through Blake O'Reilly of Ray White, Guyra.
Manchee Ag, Narrabri, purchased the $42,000 third-top priced bull, Booroomooka Revenue R404 sired Booroomooka Paragon P96.
In total, Manchee Ag purchased five bulls for an average of $29,600. Its draft also included the $32,000 top-priced yearling bull was Booroomooka Paragon S32, a 606kg son of Booroomooka Paragon P96.
Once again the most prolific buyer of the day was SC Nivison and Co, Walcha which purchased 13 bulls to a top of $28,000 three times for Booroomooka Ramsay R447, Booroomooka Rekindling R704, and Booroomooka Richard R182, and averaged $19,230.
Warroo Partnership, Garah, purchased 10 bulls to average $14,200.
Hartley Grazing through Northern Livestock and Property, Rockhampton, Qld, put together a draft of nine bulls to a top of $24,000 for Booroomooka Lorenzo R203, by Rennylea L519, and average of $19,111.
The Brownhill family of Merrilong Pastoral, Spring Ridge six bulls to $20,000 twice and averaged $18,666, and the Parry Trust at Tamworth, through Garvin and Cousens, bought five bulls averaging $20,000.
MORE TO COME.
