The Elders Riverina Sheep Expo had not been held for the past two years due to the Covid lockdown but Riverina studs turned out in force to display their sheep today in Deniliquin.
It was a triumphant return for the Poll Boonoke stud, Conargo, when it paraded the Elders Merino ram of the year.
The young ram PB 211153 with ancestry going back to Moorundie Park 1900086 claimed the title, making it eight consecutive wins for the Conargo-based stud.
Judge Russell Jones, Dariwell Merinos, Trundle, considered the ram above a very even line of young sire prospects for his overall balance.
"There is a good line of sheep here, but my preference is for the Poll Boonoke ram," Mr Jones said.
"He is not too big, has a beautiful fleece and good skin and I think he is a modern sheep who will do a lot of good for the industry."
The Elders Performance ram of the year was awarded to the White Suffolk ram exhibited by Guy Treweeke, Induro White Suffolk, Wakool.
Judge Shane Baker, Booloola White Suffolk stud, Baringhup, Victoria, said the young sire prospect was the most balanced in a strong line up.
"He has plenty of muscle, and has a very sound structure," Mr Baker said.
The Elders Riverina Merino ewe of the year was awarded by Russell Jones, to the Wells family, Willandra Poll Merinos, Jerilderie.
"I have gone with the well-balanced ewe," he said.
"She has great style of wool and her future in the stud will be amazing."
The Elders Pereformance ewe of the year was won by Guy Treweeke, Induro White Suffolk stud, Wakool.
Judge Shane Baker said the ewe had a bit more loin and length through her backend.
The 2019/20 Elders Supreme Northern Clip of the year was awarded to Magnus Atkien, manager Cooninbil Station, Coleambally, for the Paraway Pastoral Co.
The 2020/21 Elders Supreme Northern Clip of the year was awarded to Paul and Susie Dye, Tchelery, Moulamein.
The 2021/22 Elders Supreme Northern Clip of the year was awarded to Hugh, Heather and Ian Cameron, The Yanko, Jerilderie.
John Nadin, Warren, won the blade shearing competition judged by Russell Jones and Justin Campbell.
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
