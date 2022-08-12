Buyers secured themselves top quality bulls at competitive prices at Spring Hill Angus' annual bull sale on Friday.
A total of 40 lots were offered at the helmsman sale and sold to achieve an average of $5425 and a top price of $11,000 at Lake Bathurst.
Lot 3, Spring Hill Stunner R177, went to an online buyer for the top price.
The bull was by sire Musgrave 316 Stunner and from dam Spring Hill Nuclear Annie N117.
Spring Hill Stunner R177 had an EBV of +102 for 400 day growth and +79 for carcase weight.
Nutrien Ag Solutions' Peter Godbolt said there was value for buyers at the sale.
"There were a lot of return clients purchasing again after the first sale last year," he said.
"It was a good run of bulls, buyers here are looking for a bit of power and growth, weight gain and carcase weight traits.
"A few heifer bulls made a bit of money, which was good to see."
Mr Godbolt described Spring Hill Stunner R177 as a complete bull, with a smooth front and depth of body.
"He has a lot of carcase to him and power - he was a good all-round bull," he said.
The sale was run by Nutrien Ag Solutions, with Peter Godbolt conducting the helmsman sale.
