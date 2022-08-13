The Land

Workout For Mental Health launched to help rural women

August 13 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fitness expert Kate Ivey.

There has been an explosion of mental health issues after a tough few years of drought, fires, floods, COVID-19 and the rising cost of living, and those in rural and regional areas have been particularly affected by the onslaught of bad news.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.