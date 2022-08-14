The Land
Cattle market $300 dearer at Carcoar store sale

By Karen Bailey
August 14 2022 - 7:02pm
THE sniff of spring and further rain reignited confidence in the cattle market and pushed prices up about $250 to $300 a head during the Central Tablelands Livestock Exchange, Carcoar, store cattle sale last Friday.

