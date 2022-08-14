About 250 head of cattle were yarded at Wauchope on Saturday with a good number of cows, both with progeny and undetectable in calf.
Steers sold from $1350 to $1580 with the top money from Moon River Cattle Company, Yarras for Angus going to Clybucca with Mitch Brook for backgrounding.
Heifers, comprising 100 head, sold from $1200 to $1500 for Angus weaners from Phil and Wendy Morton, Rollands Plains, going to Mortons Creek and are expected to breed on.
Cows with calves sold to the top money for Shorthorn from Dallas and Heather Kirkland, Bagnoo, and went to Rawden Island where, green pick is emerging. Dry cows reached a top of $1480.
"Everyone is very confident in the market," said McCulloch agent John Corrigan. "They can't wait to get into the next month and see what happens. We just need to get through this month first."
