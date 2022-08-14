Leading agricultural industry bodies have been told that travellers will need to pass through more than 20 biosecurity 'touch points' when heading through an Australian airport.
Representatives of federal government's Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry's Biosecurity and Compliance Group recently showed top players in the country's livestock industry improved measures to protect biosecurity as soon as a tourist touches down in the country.
The inspection was held at at Sydney's Kingsford Smith Airport and reviewed step-by-step all the touchpoints from when the plane arrives at their gate to the baggage collection and exit.
Representatives from Meat & Livestock Australia, Australian Meat Industry Council, Wilmot Cattle Co, Australian Pork Limited and Australian Wool Innovation also collaborated on the inspection.
The group was briefed on announcements and handouts to passengers before disembarking, sanitation foot mats, passport and inbound passenger card checking, and many other protections.
The biosecurity measures at the airport will eventually feature in a video to be released for livestock producers and the broader community.
Agriculture Minister Murray Watt said it was important for industry to see firsthand how biosecurity protection against recent threats of foot and mouth (FMD) and lumpy skin diseases (LSD) are handled at the borders.
"We have been working hand in hand with industry to make sure our response to the threat of FMD is appropriate," Mr Watt said.
"Australia remains FMD-free and we will do everything we can to keep it that way."
MLA managing director Jason Strong, who attended the inspection said there was positive in seeing what was done at the airport to reduce FMD or LSD incursions in Australia .
"The Australian Government's biosecurity measures are significant and have enhanced Australia's border protection measures for exotic diseases, particularly with the increased awareness of the risk associated with FMD and LSD in Indonesia," he said.
"The tour provided reassurance for the group, who were able to see the biosecurity measures first-hand."
