After overnight rain and fears of buyers not being able to attend, Pentire Angus held its 10th annual Helmsman bull sale on Saturday at Goorangoola, near Singleton, with sons of the $200,000 CAD HF Alcatraz 60F in hot demand.
Overall, 16 of 25 Angus bulls sold to a stud record top price of $30,000 and an overall average of $12,000.
This eclipsed last year's top price of $22,000 and average of $9811 for 21 bulls sold.
Setting the new stud personal best at $30,000 was Pentire Renegade R29 which sold to first time buyer Lesley Taylor, Ellerston.
The 24-month-old was sired by HF Alcatraz 60F and out of Pentire Leah F17, who was the matriarch of the Leah cow family at Pentire.
Weighing 830 kilograms, R29 had a scrotal circumference of 43 centimetres.
"You go through the pens and you pick what you like, his meat and his bone, his meat came right down his legs, especially in his rump," Ms Taylor said.
"He had a really good temperament, lovely temperament actually.
"I have never been there before and it was quite amazing, I was quite taken with the type of cattle that he had there and the type of bulls," she said.
Ms Taylor said she had Angus females that came from Scottish bloodlines so thought Renegade R29 would be great to use after researching his pedigree, particularly with HF Alcatraz 60F in the pedigree.
He was to go out with these females once arrived and settled at the new property.
Pentire Angus principal, Justin Richards, said the HF Alcatraz 60F bulls were very popular.
"They were super thick and clearly were genetics people were chasing," Mr Richards said
"He [Renegade R29] was born a twin actually and he stood out from a few months of age and has a great Angus character head on him, and he is soft, thick deep."
Four HF Alcatraz 60F sons were offered and all sold for an average of $17,750.
"And two of them were only 11 and a half months," Mr Richards said.
The second-top price of $22,000 was reached for Pentire Remington R021, purchased by Ian Bower, Goorangoola.
Also sired by HF Alcatraz 60F, he was out of Pentire Laura M35 who was a donor cow in the Pentire herd sired by HF Prowler 43U.
Weighing 828kg, the 24-month-old had a scrotal circumference of 40cm.
Activity for the sale was strong with the online catalogue being viewed almost 2000 times, and 84 logged in viewers during the sale.
There were two volume buyers in the sale with Allan and Sue Moore, Stanhope, purchasing two bulls to a top of $8000 for Pentire Rocky R30, and an average of $7500.
Dwight and Denise Geelan, Singleton, who also purchased two bulls but to a top of $7000 for Pentire Sethy S19, and average of $6000.
The sale was held as a Helmsman style auction in conjunction with AuctionsPlus through selling agents Roger Fuller Pty Ltd, Singleton.
