The Land
Home/Beef

Hazeldean smash record sale average by $2000 at Northern Performance Angus sale

Clare Adcock
By Clare Adcock
August 15 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agents Colby Ede, Nutrien, and Brad Passfield, Hourn and Bishop, with Jim Litchfield and top priced bull, Hazeldean R61. Picture: Clare Adcock

The Hazeldean team have smashed their Northern Performance Angus bull sale average by $2000, recording a record average price of $19,100.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clare Adcock

Clare Adcock

Roma Journalist - Queensland Country Life

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.