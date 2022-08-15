A week after winning grand champion Limousin bull at the Ekka, OSullivans Radium topped the BJF Limousin Invitation Bull and Female Sale on Friday at Yarraman, Qld.
Offered by Mick and Sandy O'Sullivan, OSullivans Limousin, Lower Mount Walker, Qld, the 23-month-old son of Summit Masterplan sold for $27,000.
Entering the ring at 912kg, Radium had a scrotal circumference of 38cm, P8 measurement of 10mm, rib of 8mm, intramuscular fat of 6.2pc and an eye muscle area of 145sq cm.
He was purchased by Peter and Pauline Grant, The Downfall Limousin, Willsons Downfall.
The Grants also purchased the $9000 top-priced female, BJF Zambuka Wilma - offered by Brad and Jodie Frohloff.
All 47 bulls sold for an average of $11,893, while 12 of 24 females sold to average $6092.
In a breakdown of the catalogue, two cows were sold to average $5000, one cow and calf unit sold to average $9000 and nine heifers were sold to an average of $4277.
Mr O'Sullivan said he was extremely happy with the support from bidders and host BJF.
"We're super pleased with the whole sale, with a few of ours going to some significant studs."
Mr Grant said Radium was purchased deliberately as a stud sire.
"It's hard to find a bull around as correct in his structure as he is, and he has outstanding figures in terms of his EBVs and EMA," Mr Grant said.
"On top of that, he has the top IMF of 6.2 for the sale. That combo is hard to come by.
"We'll look to market him in terms of semen sales. Often people are heading overseas, but they'd go a long way to find figures and structure and growth to go with it overseas. We've got total confidence in those bloodlines."
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
