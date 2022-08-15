Buyers found their appetite for outback grazing country at Cobar on Friday after a missed opportunity the day before.
Competing bidders pushed the auction for a tidy (1348 hectare, 3340 acre) piece of freehold land well beyond the reserve in the online sale.
Central came up for sale Friday after the much larger Booroomugga Station near Cobar (16,458ha, 40,750ac) failed to attract much attention earlier in the week to be passed in at $4.55 million.
Central at Canbelego easily cleared its reserve price of about $740,000 to reach $980,000 by sale's end.
At that price, the land was worth a handy $293 an acre for outback grazing country.
Located 75km west of Nyngan and 54km east of Cobar, Central was described as an outstanding small property in the district with heavy carrying capacity.
It was said to be well fenced and watered with picturesque homesites.
It was located 300 metres east of the Barrier Highway with a sheltered timber belt.
"One of the best in the Canbelego area," agents from Nutrien Harcourts Cobar said.
It is positioned on the headwaters of the Mulga Creek system with five large dams and one smaller dam in a holding paddock.
Improvements included steel panel cattle yards.
Rainfall in the area averages 400mm per year.
The mostly destocked Booroomugga near Cobar which went to auction the day before failed to attract the competing bidders.
Agents from Nutrien Harcourts Cobar will now negotiate to try and make the sale as the bid was said to be "narrowly" short of that reserve.
Booroomugga takes in 16,458 hectares (40,750 acres) and was founded in the 1860s as a "back station" as it was remote from the favoured permanent water like the Darling River.
It is less than an hour's travel time from Cobar and Nyngan.
Booroomugga is looking lush at the moment from a wet winter but historically the station relies heavily on seasonal waterholes in the Mulga Creek system and 24 large earth dams spread across the property.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
