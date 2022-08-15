Glenalbyn and Munnabah Santa Gertrudis studs held their inaugural combined bull sale today on-property at Glenalbyn, Wellington, with buyers from across New South Wales and Queensland present.
Overall, 30 of the 34 bulls offered were sold to a top of $37,750 and average of $11,350.
Topping the sale at $37,750 was Munnabah 1508, offered by Tom and Anna Dunlop, Munnabah Santa Gertrudis, Coolah, and purchased by Walmona Santa Gertrudis stud, Coolah.
The 23-month-old son of Wave Hill Squatter K23 weighed 880 kilograms with an eye muscle area (EMA) of 128 square centimetres, fats of 24mm and 17mm and a scrotal circumference of 41 centimetres.
Walmona Santa Gertrudis principal Michael Deoring, Coolah, said the bull was the package he had been searching for and was an outcross for the herd.
"He has a beautiful temperament and great fat coverage," he said.
"I have watched over the years and the Munnabah bulls have done a great job in the studs so I am pretty confident he will do a great job for us."
Topping the Glenalbyn draft of bulls was $12,000 Glenalbyn Reliable, purchased by Andrew Lewis, Enngonia.
Sired by Denngal Magic M26, the 21-month-old weighed 785kg.
With a scrotal circumference of 42cm, Reliable's fats were 9mm and 6mm with an EMA of 128 square centimetres.
Mr Lewis said he had been buying Glenalbyn bulls for over 30 years, commenting they do very well in his country which was why he was happy to secure the bull.
Auctioneer Lincoln McKinlay, Elders stud stock, Inverell, said it was a very solid results especially considering it was the studs' first official sale.
"There was a really big crowd on site to appreciate the cattle," he said.
"Even with the wet weather, the cattle were extremely well presented and their temperament was exceptional."
The sale was conducted by Elders Gunnedah.
