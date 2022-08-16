Farming families have flocked to Gunnedah for the return of the Aon AgQuip field days this week.
For some youngsters, it was their first time at the event.
Two-year-old Lila McIntosh, Gunnedah, was one of the cheerful faces strolling the grounds on Tuesday.
She was eager to check out the tractors while her eight-year-old brother, Flynn, was interested in Case IH's new Patriot 50 series sprayer.
Their mother Nerida said they were regular attendees at AgQuip with the McIntosh family running a seed cleaning business and producing stock feed on their 40-hectare property, Benleigh.
ACM Rural Events group manager Kate Nugent said there was a sense of confidence on the grounds with farmers and exhibitors alike.
Ms Nugent said they were hearing reports of a range of product sales from irrigation equipment, pumps, and tools through to ploughs and fencing materials.
"The exhibitors came in early and there was that sense of anticipation and normality and I think that's what we're all looking for," she said.
"It was a traditional Tuesday in terms of its purity of farmers, the farming families in the past certainly came on a Tuesday but more so on a Wednesday and a Thursday.
"What is highly valued is seeing an event of this size and scale return; there's a great sense of enthusiasm and optimism."
