WET pastures has meant livestock producers have needed to look for ways to meet the nutritional needs of their animals.
Feed Central regional sales manager Neville Janke, Central Queensland, said livestock owners haven't been able to rely on their pastures with floods increasing the need for hay.
"I've seen some larger operations on the coastal fringe ask for a lot more roughages and product to feed their young stock because the rye grass hasn't grown," he said.
"Because of the increased wet times we've had and we've seen the soil go rotten and it's not warm enough yet to get any summer grass production."
"There's been a lot longer feeding period that's happened all down the coastal fringe so that's increased the demand for hay."
In the Central West Wendy Gill, Achieve Ag Consultancy, Forbes, said it's a challenging time for producers to have pastures that are meeting the needs nutritionally for their livestock.
"Any type of livestock at the moment is being affected by wet weather," she said.
"Certainly for growing animals they're being impacted and we're coming up to the traditional time where a lot of weaning is going to occur."
Ms Gill said it's about finding a balance between meeting energy, protein and fibre for animals.
"We're seeing decisions being made around good inductions for weaning and having good planning to be able to add additional supplements particularly, not only roughage, but a selection of grains to be able to increase energy because of the high moisture content in the pastures," she said.
"While you need the additional roughage to try and increase fibre, that is not being able to gained out of the pastures at the moment, but equally important is there needs to be that maintenance of particularly energy and protein and being able to increase that for your weaners to ensure you're meeting their growing needs at the moment.
"Generally the conversations I've had with clients is making sure producers are selecting a good solid starch grain, wheat or a barley, even corn or maize, into the diet so they're able to get enough energy and also looking at ways to put additional levels of protein particularly for weaners."
Ms Gill said another element is to look at grazing management and what pastures you have available.
"It's really about getting out and having a look where your plant growth is up to at the moment and looking at the diversity of pasture types you have available," she said.
"Then matching those classes of stock for their nutritional needs with those paddocks and then deciding if you need to add additional supplements."
For Forbes grazier Clint Neville his pasture has stalled due to the wet weather but storing hay and grain on farm has got his 1500 crossbred ewes through.
"It's been a pretty challenging winter," he said.
"If we didn't have KittyHawk wheat or tillage radish in we would have really struggled this year.
"We've fed out a lot of cereal hay through the stock through the winter."
Mr Neville said one of the biggest problems has been foot abscess in his sheep.
"We've had to foot bath a lot of stock with the wet weather," he said.
"We've been putting out a lot of mineral supplements like Hoof and Horn to try and help their feet.
"We've put out other mineral supplements like magnesium - the hardest part has been keeping it dry for the stock.
"The biggest thing is we just need sun to get the pastures going. Everything's two to three weeks behind this year for stock."
Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.
