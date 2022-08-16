A recent investigation involving cattle theft at Glen Innes did not end up with a conviction, despite strong evidence to the contrary. However, without absolute proof the judge had no choice but to release the alleged perpetrator. Det Insp Whiteside said such technicalities were part of democracy and police had to wear the consequences. Could the public have done more to report the incident? Perhaps and that is why police are asking for all crime to be reported regardless of how small it might seem.