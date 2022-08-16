With high livestock prices and spiralling input costs, rural theft is a toll the NSW Government is keen to minimise.
This week's announcement at AgQuip by deputy premier and police minister Paul Toole, will bring a significant increase in staff to crack down on the problem, but at its heart is the requirement that public eyes stay peeled for wrong doing and report potential crime by phoning 131 444.
The 10 new rural crime investigators, state-wide, will join 53 already on the ground - double the number working in that capacity back in 2002 and up from 46 in 2018. The new officers will join three analysts and five detectives under state rural crime co-ordinator Detective Inspector Cameron Whiteside.
"There is nothing worse than working farming families losing stock, machinery or fuel to some lowlife," said a tough-talking Mr Toole. "These people are scumbags with no care for property."
Det Insp Whiteside said the focus of the new boots on the ground was about reducing crime but also minimising fear and involved significant engagement with the likes of DPI, livestock carriers and agents. "We can't do this alone," he said.
When it comes to stock theft sheep outnumber cattle 10:1, at a conservative value of $5 million annually. In addition the force deals with illegal hunting and trespass and theft of chemicals, plant and machinery, even oysters.
A University of New England farm engagement study stated 80 per cent of rural crime was under reported or not reported at all. In addition 36pc of victims had been robbed seven times or more while diesel theft had increased 100pc.
Det. Insp. Whiteside blamed the under reporting of crime on a lack of confidence in the police force, and trust in the blue uniform, but through community engagement that barrier was being eroded.
A recent investigation involving cattle theft at Glen Innes did not end up with a conviction, despite strong evidence to the contrary. However, without absolute proof the judge had no choice but to release the alleged perpetrator. Det Insp Whiteside said such technicalities were part of democracy and police had to wear the consequences. Could the public have done more to report the incident? Perhaps and that is why police are asking for all crime to be reported regardless of how small it might seem.
