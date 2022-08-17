Advertisement
We are solid Breedplan supporters and have complete confidence in the numbers that are presented gives us absolute confidence that the information will follow through in our breeding program.- Tom White, Pine Villa, Henty
When Tom and Chris White relocated from southern Victoria to Henty in 1995, they bought with them their Hereford herd.
Mr White has been a member of the Hereford Society for more than 45 years, and at their new property Pine Villa, the cows formed the basis of what he called a 'typical breeding' enterprise, which complements the winter dual-purpose cereal crops grown on the 300ha property.
It is a family partnership at Pine Villa between Tom and Chris, their son David and daughter-in-law Courtney.
In the initial stages at Pine Villa, Mr White traded heifers purchased from Dubbo.
"A popular breed in the Dubbo store sales were Santa Gertrudis heifers," he said. "We used to fatten and sell, or join and sell as PTIC, and after seeing the few that calved here we made the decision to incorporate a Santa Gertrudis cross-breeding operation."
Mr White retained the core of his pure-bred Hereford herd and sourced replacement sires from the Locke family, Wirruna Poll Hereford Genetics, Holbrook, since 2016.
"The Wirruna bulls are classically functional, they are completely measured which gives them a really solid degree of functionality," he said.
"We are solid Breedplan supporters and have complete confidence in the numbers that are presented gives us absolute confidence that the information will follow through in our breeding program."
Mr White said they particularly went for low birthweight (LBW) figures in their early days to reduce the occurrence of dystocia in their herd.
"We were the classic herd, assisting 20pc of our heifers and we realised for our profitability we had to do something," he said. "But the introduction of low birthweight bulls and the solid advice from Ian [Locke], has improved our profitability."
There is a six week joining period at Pine Villa, which Mr White said was driving fertility in their herd.
"And the use of LBW Wirruna-bred bulls has pushed calving dystocia below five percent and improved profitability significantly," he said.
Two generations of heifers born on Pine Villa using LBW bulls as given Mr and Mrs White the confidence to select replacement sires with high growth figures.
"We are now happy to move from a ultra low birthweight perspective to a higher birthweight and therefore to higher growth," Mr White said.
"We also have a no compromise position on temperament, and also milk.
"Being a long term Hereford breeder I've seen many Hereford females which have been deficient in milk."
Advertisement
His longer term aim is to have good 200 and 400 day growth, but maintaining functional capacity and milk.
The Santa Gertrudis influence in the F1 cross is giving the program at Pine Villa a significant degree of hybrid vigour, and particularly at birth.
"Aesthetically they look good with the dark red coat and the splash of white are easy on the eye and I know that it is somewhat contrary to our belief in EBVs, but if you are selling them it is important, particularly for females," he said.
"That Santa/Hereford cross is a pleasing female to view and with the measured attributes of the Wirruna sire over them, it gives them a degree of marketability."
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.