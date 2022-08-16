The Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Export lamb unlimited to USA

Stephen Burns
By Stephen Burns
August 16 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Will Barton, CEO Gundagai Meat Processers, is upbeat about the lamb export potential to the USA.

Will Barton has just returned from a business trip to the USA and when he addressed the Meat and Livestock Australia-sponsored Meatup Forum held in Wagga Wagga on Tuesday he was excited about future lamb export opportunities.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephen Burns

Stephen Burns

Journalist, Wagga Wagga

Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College

More from Newsletter Feed
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.