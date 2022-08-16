Export lamb unlimited to USA

Will Barton has just returned from a business trip to the USA and when he addressed the Meat and Livestock Australia-sponsored Meatup Forum held in Wagga Wagga on Tuesday he was excited about future lamb export opportunities.
Mr Barton is the chief executive officer of Gundagai Meat Processors (GMP), where, through its brand, Gundagai Lamb, the company is revolutionising the way lamb is enjoyed.
Advertisement
"We are in about 12 countries at the moment," he said, when asked about price premium and consumer acceptance of the brand.
"Market access is not really connected to the brand. Market access is determined by obviously, first and foremost, importing countries have their own rules which we have to comply with."
Mr Barton said the product was exported to, among others, the Middle East, Singapore, Korea and the US.
"We probably see the US has having the most potential for our high GLQ 5-plus product and it's in the markets like San Francisco, Los Angeles, Boston, New York and Miami," Mr Barton said.
The GLQ score he mentions refers to a proprietary algorithm designed by the company which uses intramuscular fat, lean meat yield and animal health data to score individual lamb carcases.
"There is high disposable income in food service and the product plays really well because the intra-muscular fat tends to give a lighter profile when you are eating."
Mr Barton said the Americans have, generally speaking, simpler palates when it comes to eating lamb, where beef and pork have traditionally been the main sources of red meat.
"They don't want the lamb to taste too strong," he said.
Mr Barton also pointed to India as an export market with enormous potential.
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.