The Land
Country rail lines in need of a lot of work

By Denis Howard
August 19 2022 - 2:00am
The Fixing Country Rail project has upgraded the Junee to Griffith line to a 25 tonne axle load (TAL).

The $400 million program to fund regional freight infrastructure projects, Fixing Country Rail, has completed some major works on NSW rail lines, but has it done what the name suggests?

