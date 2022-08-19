The $400 million program to fund regional freight infrastructure projects, Fixing Country Rail, has completed some major works on NSW rail lines, but has it done what the name suggests?
Commencing in 2017, $140 million in rail infrastructure improvements have been completed, and with more works still to be completed, a total of $229 has been made available for 51 projects.
Advertisement
Some producers west of the Inland Rail main line are concerned the program isn't reaching where it is needed.
Murray Henderson, Wilga Park, Tullibigeal, said the Lake Cargelligo to Ungarie line, which is more than 100 years old and in need of an upgrade, fits right under the Fixing Country Rail umbrella but can't get a look in.
"Fixing Country Rail is for upgrading lines and sidings and that sort of infrastructure," he said.
"I believe our line is an ideal project for this program, but it isn't being considered.
"The Government continues to speak about this $400m program but we are not seeing any of the benefit out here.
"Upgrading the line here would be a real benefit both for safety and economically."
ALSO READ:
Minister for Regional Transport and Roads, Sam Farraway said the program is doing its job.
"Our $400 million Fixing Country Rail program is unlocking the economic potential of regional NSW," he said.
"The regional freight task in NSW is expected to increase by 17 per cent to 311 million tonnes by 2036, which is why improving our supply chain network, whether it be rail or roads, is so important.
"In the last month we've completed two big projects - the $60.4 million Junee to Griffith upgrade, which saw the replacement of 174 kilometres of rail between Junee and Griffith, and the $40 million Berry to Bomaderry upgrade.
"With the growing freight demand in our state being able to increase capacity on our freight rail network will make a significant difference, allowing businesses to reach markets quickly and efficiently."
The Fixing Country Rail program is no longer open to submissions as projects are now identified through the NSW Freight and Ports Plan, Future Transport 2056 and other key rail network strategies.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.