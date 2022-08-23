Producers with property adjacent to Crown Lands are voicing concern over the lack of discernible effort being made to eradicate feral populations by their government neighbours.
One such person is Ilford cattle producer Mitchell Clapham who shares a boundary with Windemere Dam foreshores.
Advertisement
Mainly backgrounding 500 steers on his 930-hectare property Hazeldean, and 2000 sheep, Mr Clapham has genuine concerns about the biosecurity threat posed by the Crown Lands as they share approximately three kilometres of boundary.
"There are plenty of pigs on there and a producer who agists cattle there shot four or five wild dogs," Mr Clapham said.
"We have had to put up an eight kilometre exclusion fence on our northern and eastern sides.
"The pig and dog problems are a much wider issue than just here.
"Local Land Services trial work indicates you have to remove 80 per cent of the feral pig population annually just to contain current numbers at the current level.
"Add to that the current favourable conditions and it really shows the importance of the whole of landscape scale of action required.
"The actions on the crown lands against feral animals are very sporadic.
"Historically, when we jump up and down, something gets done."
ALSO READ:
Mr Clapham is concerned that if foot and mouth disease does hit Australia and it gets into the feral animal population, there will be no stopping it.
"Of the seven species in Australia that can carry FMD, including pigs, goats, camels, buffalo, deer, sheep and cattle, five are present in feral populations," he said.
"It will be devastating if it reaches our shores and if it does get into a feral population, we'll be buggered."
It is not only feral animals which are posing a biosecurity threat to Hazeldean, with Mr Clapham saying weed control on the foreshores is nearly non-existent.
"The biggest problem we have had for 30 years is the weed infestation on the Water NSW land," he said.
"It's probably more than half covered in blackberry which is the perfect habitat for pigs, foxes and dogs.
Advertisement
"The Government is supposed to be leading the way in biosecurity but they are the laggards.
"It needs to have consistent application across the landscape.
"Crown lands do not have a recurrent budget for biosecurity.
"Every year they have to lobby for the money for biosecurity which means they can not commit to any actions until they get that.
"It is no good one person doing their bit for biosecurity, it has to be everybody - producers and the Government."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.