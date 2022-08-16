The Land

Different views but shared values emerge presenting opportunities for Muttama Creek Landcare Group.

August 16 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
What can we do to create agricultural landscapes that sustain viable communities, profitable farming and rich biodiversity? Photo: supplied

What are the different perspectives on integrating farming and biodiversity? What can we do to create agricultural landscapes that sustain viable communities, profitable farming and rich biodiversity? These challenging and exciting questions were central to the 3-year research project 'The Future of Farming and Biodiversity in Agricultural Landscapes: the Muttama Creek Catchment Area'.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.