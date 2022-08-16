The Muttama Creek Catchment has been on a long road of change but is facing increasing volatility and pressures in the future (e.g. climatic and demographic changes and market pressures). The project sought to understand different land-use priorities and explore the future of farming and biodiversity. The project booklet summarises key findings building on interviews with people in the region and two community workshops, it includes two guest chapters on natural assets on farms and Indigenous knowledge and land management.