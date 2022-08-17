Cronin's offer versatile farming and grazing operation

BROTHERS Pat and Mick Cronin's exceptional Central West NSW kurrajong and soft red box country aggregation has hit the market, to be auctioned online by Nutrien Harcourts on September 15.
Covering 2590 hectares (6400 acres), the four mostly arable properties that make up the aggregation are located between 9km and 20km from Trundle, which is about 55km north west of the major service centre of Parkes.
The aggregation will be auctioned as four non-contiguous lots: Brookfield (648ha/1601 acres), Woodview (589ha/1455 acres), Glengarrie (788ha/1947 acres), and Roseleigh (567ha/1402 acres).
Marketing agent Anslie Toole, Nutrien Harcourts, Forbes, said bidding was expected to start about $1500/acre, with the more open farming blocks likely to make considerably more. Sales in the area had edged towards the $2000/acre mark, she said.
"Where the bidding ends up is still to determined," Ms Toole said. "This is an area that is generating plenty of attention because of its versatility and location."
Woodview and Brookfield are adjoining arable blocks described as being well drained blocks and suitable for both farming and finishing livestock on established pastures.
Combined, Woodview and Brookfield would have more than 1200ha of exceptional soft deep red loam farming country.
Glengarrie is predominantly open, cleared arable gently sloping country that can be farmed or planted with pasture. Located at the top of the watershed, there is a small ridge in the corner of the property with a gravel resource.
Roseleigh is a predominantly open, cleared property with a scattering of park-like kurrajongs
The Cronin's are particularly well known for their high quality crossbred ewes, which have regularly topped the Forbes sales, including a record setting $414/head.
The well drained farming country is also noted for its up to 5.4 tonnes/ha wheat crops in a district also well know for impressive canola crops.
Contact Ainslie Toole, 0407 946 838, Nutrien Harcourts.
