UPDATE: The inaugural Marble High Wagyu sale has set a high standard in Toowoomba today with 48 lots selling to gross just over $2.8 million.
At the fall of the hammer, 16 of 17 females sold to a top of $240,000 and an average of $102,969, eight bulls sold to a top of $105,000 to average $62,800 and 24 semen packages sold to a top of $35,000 for a straw, to average $16,000.
EARLIER: HP Wagyu stud have made at splash at the first Marble High multi-vendor sale by reaching $240,000.
The first female sold at today's sale, 25-month old HP Wagyu R0137, was knocked down for the hefty bid to GeneFlow IVF after attracting plenty of interest from buyers.
She was by Mayura L0010 and out of Sahara Park MS Itoshigenami N3 and sat in the top one per cent of the breed's estimated breeding values for marble score, marble fineness, self replacing index, fullblood terminal index and F1 terminal index.
She went back to Itohana 2's dam Anio 6 who is known for producing A5 carcasses in Japan.
GeneFlow IVF then went on to buy the next four lots for $225,000, $160,000, $225,000 and $200,000.
A large crowd packed into the Burke and Wills Hotel for the inaugural sale, while bidders followed the sale from across the globe via Elite Livestock Auctions.
Seventeen female lots were catalogued and resulted in the following prices:
Lot 1: $240,000, Lot 2: $225,000, Lot 3: $ 160,000, Lot 4: $225,000, Lot 5: $200,000, Lot 6: $80,000, Lot 7: $45,000, Lot 8: $35,000, Lot 9: $50,000, Lot 10: $55,000, Lot 11: $27,500, Lot 12: Passed in at $40,000, Lot 13: $45,000, Lot 14: $60,000, Lot 15: $40,000, Lot 16: $85,000 and Lot 17: $55,000.
In the bull offering, the Knudsen family from Chinchilla paid $105,000 for the yearling sire, Macquarie Wagyu S0181, while Grasslands Wagyu in the USA paid $100,000 for Macquarie Wagyu M0546.
There were nine bulls catalogued boasting the following results:
Lot 18: $45,000, Lot 19: $105,000, Lot 20: $80,000, Lot 21: $40,000, Lot 22: $47,500, Lot 23: Withdrawn, Lot 24: $45,000, Lot 25: $40,000, and Lot 26: $100,000.
