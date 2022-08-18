The Land
Home/Agribusiness

Farmers question how transition to renewables is being managed as electricity prices go through the roof

By Mal Peters
August 18 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mal Peters says demand and prices for coal are close to the highest in history. Photo: Shutterstock/small smiles

Farmers are questioning how the transition to renewables is being managed as electricity prices go through the roof.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.