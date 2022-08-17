The Land
Home/Beef

Watasanta clears 37 Santa Gertrudis bulls and 57 PTIC heifers

Andy Saunders
By Andy Saunders
Updated August 18 2022 - 1:08pm, first published August 17 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke Scicluna of Davidson Cameron & Co alongside auctioneer Paul Dooley, Tamworth, and Watasanta's Neil and Jack Watson, Tamworth, with the top bull.

The weather had been far from perfect leading into the 14th Watasanta bull and female sale, but it did not stop the stud clearing 37 of 50 bulls at its on-property sale in Tamworth, NSW, on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andy Saunders

Andy Saunders

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.