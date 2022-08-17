The weather had been far from perfect leading into the 14th Watasanta bull and female sale, but it did not stop the stud clearing 37 of 50 bulls at its on-property sale in Tamworth, NSW, on Wednesday.
In the lead up, Watasanta stud principal Neil Watson described the wet weather as "the most difficult conditions we've ever had going into a sale".
"There was a stage there where the bulls couldn't lay down there for a week it was that wet," Mr Watson said.
From the 37 bulls sold under the hammer by auctioneer Paul Dooley, an overall average of $15,756 was recorded to a top of $40,000.
The top-priced bull, Watasanta Stetson 2796, sold to return buyer Yulgilbar Pastoral, Baryulgil, NSW. The two-year-old Santa bull had a 43.5 cm scrotal and 6.3 per cent intramuscular fat.
Buyer Brett Ellem touched on the sire's "breed character and scrotal" which caught his eye.
"He has a good dark colour, sound scrotum, stands structurally correct with his fat and muscle scans meeting the criteria with what I was looking for," he said.
"The bull comes from a good terminal line and he'll fit in with some of the younger cattle we've got."
An equal second highest price was achieved at $38,000 for Watasanta Sheriff 2798 selling to Jarrah Park Santa Gertrudis, Bellata, NSW, and Watasanta Superboy 2744 going to return buyer Diamond H Santa Gertrudis stud, Chinchilla, Qld.
Between the two, the scales nearly topped at a combined two tonne.
A heifers first calf, Watasanta Sheriff weighed in at 976 kilograms and had a 133 square centimetre eye muscle area.
Just under 12months ago, Diamond H Santa Gertrudis was the purchaser of Watasanta PT 2688M at Watasanta's 2021 sale, which sold for and impressive top of $100,000.
Volume buyer Strathmore Santa Gertrudis, Blackall, Qld, walked away with a total of four bulls to an average of $18,500.
Within the bull draft the Watson family offered eight black Santa bulls. Neil Watson's son, Jack, acquired the black poll herd of the stud and trades under Black Santa Cattle Co.
Seven sold to an average of $11,142 with Watasanta Trump 68/1 topping at $16,000.
The 52 registered buyers in attendance were also treated to an offering of 58 PTIC Heifers at the conclusion of the bull sale. All but one of the heifers sold to average $3215 and top at $7500.
Rose Oak Santa Gertrudis, Toowoomba, Qld, bought the top priced PTIC heifer, which was in calf to Watasanta Sydney 2818.
The sale was covered by Davidson Cameron & Co with guest auctioneer Paul Dooley taking bids.
