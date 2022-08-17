The weather had been far from perfect leading into the 14th Watasanta bull and female sale, never the less it did not stop the stud clearing 37 from 50 bull's at their on-property sale in Tamworth on Wednesday.
In the lead up, Watasanta stud principal Neil Watson described the wet weather as "the most difficult conditions we've ever had going into a sale".
Advertisement
"Their was a stage their were the bull's couldn't lay down their for a week it was that wet". said Mr Watson.
From the 37 bull's gong under the hammer by auctioneer Paul Dooley, an overall average of $15,756 was recorded to a top of $40,000.
The top priced bull Watasanta Stetson 2796 sold to return buyer Yullgilbar Pastoral, Baryulgil. The 2 year year old Santa bull had a 43.5 Scrotal and 6.3 Intramuscular Fat.
Buyer Brett Ellem touched on the sire's "breed character and scrotal" which caught his eye.
"He has a good dark colour, sound scrotum, stands structurally correct with his fat and muscle scans meeting the criteria with what I was looking for."
"The bull comes from a good terminal line and he'll fit in with some of the younger cattle we've got." said Mr Ellem.
An equal second highest price was achieved at $38,000 for Watasanta Sheriff 2798 selling to Jarrah Park Santa Gertrudis, Bellata and Watasanta Superboy 2744 going to return buyer Diamond H Santa Gertrudis Stud. Between the two, the scales nearly tip at a combined 2tonne both being the heaviest within the sale catalogue.
A heifers first calf, Watasanta Sheriff weighed in at 976kilograms and had a 133 Eye Muscle Area reading.
Just under 12months ago, equal buyer Diamond H Santa Gertrudis, Chinchilla was the purchaser of Watasanta PT 2688M at Watasanta's 2021 sale which sold for and impressive top of $100,000.
Volume buyer Strathmore Santa Gertrudis, Blackall walked away with a total of 4 bull's to an average of $18,500 across their spread.
Within the bull draft the Watson family offered 8 Black Santa Poll Bulls, stud principal Neil Watson's son Jack has acquired the Black Poll herd of the stud and trades under Black Santa Cattle Co. Seven sold to an average of $11,142 with Watasanta Trump 68/1 topping at $16,000.
The 52 registered buyers in attendance were also treated to an offering of 58 PTIC Heifers at the conclusion of the bull sale. All but 1 of the heifers sold with 57 selling to an average of $3,215 to a top of $7,500.
Rose Oak Santa Gertrudis, Toowoomba bought the top priced PTIC Heifer which was in calf to Watasanta Sydney 2818.
The sale was covered by Davidson Cameron & Co with guest auctioneer Paul Dooley taking bids.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.