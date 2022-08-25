Compared to the last year AgQuip was held, in 2019, the opportunity for a summer crop has increased markedly with typical soil moisture levels nearly 10 times that of drought levels with many fallow paddocks full or over-full.
Critical to an early plant is soil temperature, with minimum 10 to 12 degrees Celsius for corn and sunflowers, while sorghum typically relies on 16 to 18 degrees.
Advertisement
However, research has shown that by pushing the envelope cooler soils can support sorghum germination but key to that is a window of warmer weather. So seed planted at 12 degrees, as measured by a probe thermometer at 8am, requires that minimum soil temperature for at least seven days to allow a rising front. DPI Summer grains research agronomist Loretta Serafin said research showed no difference in cold tolerance between hybrid varieties.
Ms Serafin said the window for early planting was "very close" at Mungindi and west of Moree while predictions put the Liverpool Plains at the critical juncture in mid September. "I've had farmers ring me asking when am I going to plant?" Ms Serafin said. "They are saying, we want to plant with you." However, she tempered that enthusiasm by saying DPI researchers pushed the planting envelope and understood risk.
The big advantage of planting early is to avoid heat stress at flowering and a mid-September plant can expect flowering in sorghum crops from the second week in December, thereby avoiding the severe heat stress days post Christmas. Usually the crop goes in the ground at the end of October early November, although there is a greater chance of temperatures 36 degrees and above at flowering.
Read more: Prime Tumut country in peak of production
Read more: Dubbo teenager wins at Mt Isa rodeo
For the Queensland border areas the advantage of an early plant is a massive risk reduction for excessive heat at flowering. For the Liverpool Plains she advised croppers split the risk with an early and a late plant. "Establishment is important," she warned. "Don't plant too early."
Previous early planting at Mungindi at the time of AgQuip resulted in an 80pc establishment compared to a similar plant on the same dates on the Liverpool Plains - in a warmer year than this one - which resulted in just 40pc establishment.
Contract planter, Richard Gilmour, Yallaroi, warned growers to exercise caution when considering an early sowing, as he recalls one spring when early sorghum came up then stalled as cold weather returned, turning the tiny plants purple and miserable. Volunteer sorghum was hard to spray out and seed planted in a later window shot ahead and left those early plants behind as they were on a rising plane of nutrition.
"I prefer to plant the second to third week of September," he advised. "That experience left me with a bad taste."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.