The Land
Summer sowing window starts early for 2022 but soil temperature is critical

JB
By Jamie Brown
August 25 2022 - 2:00am
The DPI summer grains research team based at Tamworth with Mark Hellyer, Paul Murphy, and Loretta Serafin, cooking breakfast at the GRDC tent during AgQuip.

Compared to the last year AgQuip was held, in 2019, the opportunity for a summer crop has increased markedly with typical soil moisture levels nearly 10 times that of drought levels with many fallow paddocks full or over-full.

