The Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Natalie Moltschaniwskyj named NSW DPI's new chief scientist

Samantha Townsend
By Samantha Townsend
Updated August 18 2022 - 12:17am, first published August 17 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Young scientists, 'it's possible to be female and have a leadership role in science'

Maximising science for NSW primary producers will be a priority for the Department of Primary Industries (DPI) new chief scientist.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Samantha Townsend

Samantha Townsend

More from Newsletter Feed
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.