Young scientists, 'it's possible to be female and have a leadership role in science'

Maximising science for NSW primary producers will be a priority for the Department of Primary Industries (DPI) new chief scientist.
Pre-eminent marine biologist Dr Natalie Moltschaniwskyj has been named NSW DPI's chief scientist following her role as DPI's director fisheries research.
Dr Moltschaniwskyj is a highly regarded member of the scientific community, with more than 100 publications to her name and has attracted around $3 million of competitive research funding.
Her career spans almost three decades and includes tenures at James Cook University, The University of Tasmania, and The University of Newcastle, before joining DPI Fisheries in 2016.
Dr Moltschaniwskyj is looking forward to leading the team responsible for ensuring that NSW DPI delivers strategic, defensible and relevant science to stakeholders and the community, now and into the future.
"The chief scientist role has an important function in ensuring that the research undertaken by DPI scientists is aligned with knowledge gaps experienced by end-users," Dr Moltschaniwskyj said.
"The role also helps facilitate and enable collaborations, as well as playing an advocacy role to ensure the world-class science which is undertaken at DPI is duly recognised across NSW and on the national stage."
Dr Moltschaniwskyj acknowledged her role as a mentor to those in the science field, particularly young female scientists.
"I want these young scientists to know that it is possible to be female and have a leadership role in science," she said.
"I'm certainly going to continue to enable and instil courage in them to be able to develop their careers."
Following a competitive global recruitment process, NSW DPI Director General Scott Hansen said Dr Moltschaniwskyj was an excellent choice for the role.
"As the DPI heads into a new 10-year Strategic Plan, which will help guide and lead the research directions for the department, we are incredibly lucky to have such a wealth of knowledge in this key position," Mr Hansen said.
