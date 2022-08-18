The Land
Dunedoo store sale numbers heavily affected by rain but prices were up $300

AB
By Alexandra Bernard
August 18 2022 - 4:00am
Numbers were down at Dunedoo but prices up compared to recent sales (pictured).

RAIN kept yarding numbers low at Dunedoo on Wednesday but agents said prices were strong as cows with calves topped at $3300 a head.

