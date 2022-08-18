RAIN kept yarding numbers low at Dunedoo on Wednesday but agents said prices were strong as cows with calves topped at $3300 a head.
Milling Stuart Agent Angus Stuart, Dunedoo, said there was just over 200 cattle yarded as 90mm of rain in the district for the past week affected numbers.
"It was very much a rain affected yarding with quite a few advertised cattle not making it due to the wet weather," he said.
Despite the lower numbers Mr Stuart said prices were up about $300 from the most recent sale, two months ago.
Weaner steers made $1800 to $1910 and yearling steers sold for $1500 to $1760.
Pregnancy-tested-in-calf heifers sold from $2000 to $2500 and cows with calves made $2500 to $3300.
Rayport Pastoral, Mudgee, sold 20 Angus steers for $1910 and Piper Co, Cassilis, sold 20 Santa steers for $1900.
Tony and Irene Cavallaro, Cassilis, sold 14 PTIC Angus heifers for $2500.
A line of 11 Angus cows with calves from C and A Young, Coonabarabran sold for $3300.
Mr Stuart said there was a good roll up of buyers consisting mostly of local restockers with others coming from Dubbo, Scone and Mudgee.
The sale was conducted by Milling Stuart and P.T. Lord, Dakin and Associates.
Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.
