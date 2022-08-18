The Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Rural Fire Service and farmers work to find common ground

JB
By Jamie Brown
Updated August 18 2022 - 3:50am, first published 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rural Fire Service an land managers, working together through the Farm Fire Unit Project, are putting their heads together to find common ground - and respect for proper procedure.

Lessons learned from the disastrous St Ivans fire of 2017 are being used to forge a new alliance between the NSW Rural Fire Service and farmers.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JB

Jamie Brown

North Coast reporter

More from Newsletter Feed
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.