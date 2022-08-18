Lessons learned from the disastrous St Ivans fire of 2017 are being used to forge a new alliance between the NSW Rural Fire Service and farmers.
At the time red tape and bureaucracy kept fire trucks on the bitumen while land managers were forced to defend their own properties, and those of their neighbours. The scenario was repeated at different localities right through the drought and the extensive fires that followed.
Advertisement
Now, working together through the Farm Fire Unit Project, the sometimes disparate parties are putting their heads together to find common ground - and respect for proper procedure.
AgQuip was chosen as the venue to launch the newly created Farm Fire Unit Operational Guide, supported by NSW Farmers and state government.
Deputy Commissioner - Field Operations, Peter McKechnie, said the lessons of the recent past highlighted the importance of a strong relationship with farmers before, during and after an event.
"We have made a commitment to improve relations," he said. "We are more aware of landholders that are not part of a brigade and NSW Farmers have been spreading the word and we will build on that from here. This is just the start."
NSW Farmers' president Xavier Martin advocated for the common sense approach to community fire fighting, while acknowledging the reality that life today is not as simple as it was even 30 years ago.
"The reality is that farmers are volunteers," he said. "However we advocate that the nearest water is the best water.
"We know that private vehicles have the capacity to put out a fire. We know that farmers have trucks and trailers for the purpose. This is about coming up with a common sense approach and we are making good progress. There is a need to work together seamlessly but there is still work to be done."
At the heart of discussion is how unregistered vehicles and trailers capable of carrying water and pumps, can be allowed to travel between properties to fight fire. However the reality remains that in 2022 wheels on public roads need to be inspected and registered and there is no certainty that the requirement will be relaxed for farmers wanting to fight fires.
Zone commander and director of community risk with the RFS, Heath Stimson, worked extensively with Dunedoo fire brigade captain David Bowman, Curragundi, to map out a way forward that will bring independent land managers not associated with the RFS into the fire fighting fold.
"This is about integrating our capabilities and sharing responsibilities with a absolute focus on safety. The real work will begin now," he said.
Mr Bowman, who has recently returned to the role of brigade captain after years in the rank and file, said the "them and us" mentality was apparent in every brigade and was detrimental to good outcome.
"Farmers just want to get in their truck and put the wet stuff on the red stuff and go home but there's just too many regulations."
Read more: Herd rebuild - is it slower than we thought?
Read more: No need to panic about stripe rust.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.