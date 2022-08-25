WHAT started out as a need for good rodeo animals has turned into a passion project for the Cowboy Cattle Company.
Cory Miles and Alison Irwin, Gunning, started with two crossbred Texas Longhorn heifers about 25 years ago with a simple objective.
Advertisement
"People started to breed out the horn in their Herefords so we had to breed ourselves something to rope with and Longhorns were the obvious thing," Mr Miles said.
"We just wanted to breed ourselves something to practice on. I went rodeoing in the States and saw some really nice herds of Longhorn cows and that's what bought that passion home."
But as the herd number grew the pair became attached to their beloved Longhorns and switched their focus from breeding for need to strategically breeding for genetic improvement.
Read more: Full clearance at Injemira Angus
Mr Miles said they ended up with a herd of 200 about eight years ago and had some good lines of cows while others weren't up there.
"I quit rodeoing and we culled a lot and the drought was a blessing in disguise in some ways because we could cull and we culled hard," he said.
"We wanted to get back to the real nitty gritty of the good ones."
The herd is now at 32 females and bred through AI, with semen imported from the United States.
Most of their cattle were bred with imports from Dickinson Cattle Company, Ohio, however now Ms Irwin said they've opted to bring in other genetics for their exclusive use.
"Dickinson Cattle Company brings that semen over and everyone who breeds in this country can access that semen but it means every herd is infused with the same genetics and there's no diversity," she said.
"We're such a small breed so you go to the national sale and the lineup of young bulls there is by the one bull so everyone's got the same thing."
Ms Irwin said bringing diversity into the herd was important for the gene pool to expand, both for their own herd and the breed as a whole.
"We're just trying to being in elite genetics that distinguish our herd from others so you're not a carbon copy of the next herd," she said.
"It's worked well for us - we've got some really unique females."
Ms Irwin said they're an easy breed to manage at calving time.
Advertisement
"The Longhorns have these tiny little calves and they're so precious" she said.
"You could literally take holidays at calving time. In 20 something years of breeding and all those cows at the peak we've only lost one and that was an old cow that had twins."
Mr Miles said the aim is to continue to develop their herd with a focus on getting shape into the horns rather than just flat lateral horns with large tip to tip measurements.
"We've got a cow here that's an outstanding measurement for her age but that's not really the plan for us," he said.
"Horn shape is what we're chasing."
Advertisement
Mr Miles said they sell their animals privately and while the Longhorn is regarded as a beef breed they aren't in this trade.
"The meat is just unbelievable but the the knocking boxed in abattoirs can't handle them so for that trade if you want to sell them you've got to cut the horns off them and that sets them back," he said.
"To get them into the beef industry as a whole in numbers is really hard to do. We do have some butchers and restaurants approach us and we'll have one or two killed at an abattoir as an emergency kill."
Mr Miles said they have also imported semen from an African Watusi and have some Watusi/Longhorn heifers on the ground now.
"We're just dabbling in it to see how it goes, maybe looking at producing full blooded (Watusi) in the future," he said.
While the Longhorns are their passion the pair also started a commercial Speckle Park herd about five years ago, now up to about 80, including a number of Angus cows with Speckle Park calves.
Advertisement
They have bred through AI from a Wattle Grove bull and their own bull sourced from JAD Speckle Park.
Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.
Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.