The working dog trial community is mourning the tragic loss of one of the sports' greats, Robert Johnston, Shady Acres at Tatham via Casino, after he was killed in a farm accident on Wednesday night.
Breeder and trainer of two-time Australian dog of the year, Shady Acres Patti, was a passionate proponent of the sport and offered his time and expertise to help other trainers learn how to work with their canine counterpart.
Mr Johnston, 71, learned to work with his dogs as a young boy, droving dairy cattle to the Alstonville dip on his own.
More details as they come to hand.
